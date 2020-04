A brush fire reported Thursday afternoon in Buena Vista has burned about two acres, according to the Rockbridge County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Robinson Gap. Fire Chief Nathan Ramsey says no structures are threatened or roads closed, but with heavy wind, that could change.

The US Forest Service is taking over the firefight.

There is no word yet regarding a cause.

