Two arrested after two-month Carroll County investigation

Two people have been arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office after a nearly-two-month investigation.

The investigation began February 26, when a deputy tried to stop a driver on US 52 in the Cana area. The driver led the deputy on a chase, before losing control and leaving the road.

A passenger, a woman, got out of the vehicle and ran off. The deputy tried to handcuff the driver, who attacked the deputy and ran off with one cuff on.

The deputy identified the driver as Kenneth Hatcher and the passenger as Rebecca Edwards, and a search of the car produced methamphetamine and marijuana.

The next morning, deputies arrested Edwards, who was released from custody.

March 17, a deputy on patrol saw Hatcher on a motorcycle in Cana, and tried to stop him, leading to another chase. Hatcher lost control and crashed the bike, running into the woods.

A search of the motorcycle revealed more narcotics.

A month later, another deputy on patrol saw a car being driven by Hatcher, and tried to pull him over. That led to another pursuit into North Carolina and back into Virginia, where Hatcher turned onto a logging road and drove until the road ended.

He and his passenger ran exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Hatcher was arrested after a search involving K9s, and the woman, identified as Edwards, was re-arrested later in the day.

The have been booked on drug, eluding and reckless driving charges.

