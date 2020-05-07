Two arrested for Danville arson fire

Two people have been arrested for an arson fire in Danville last month.

Mildred Herndon and Shad Lavinder are in custody in the Danville City Jail.

Fire crews were called to the house fire April 21 at 157 Wood Avenue. There was fire in the basement and first floor of the house, extending into the attic.

The house sustained major fire, water and heat damage, according to fire crews, and the building was condemned. The house was vacant at the time of the fire.

