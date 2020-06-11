Two arrested for shooting at Roanoke bar

Two people have been arrested for an early-morning shooting in Roanoke Saturday.

Roanoke Police have arrested Robert St. Clair, 56, of Roanoke, for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Alexander Arrington, 29, of Roanoke, is charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. WDBJ7 is working to obtain his mugshot.

One person was hurt in the shooting at Legends Bar on Williamson Road.

The man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.

Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

