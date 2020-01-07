Two arrested for theft of guns from Lynchburg store

Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a burglary at W&W Novelty overnight.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an alarm in the 2300 block of Lakeside Drive. The front door glass was broken and several items were missing.

Police saw two people walking down Lakeside Drive. Both ran when officers tried to stop them, and police chased them, catching them soon after.

Police recovered 12 handguns that were stolen from the store.

20-year-old Tyler Bivins of Lynchburg is charged with burglary at night, felony property damage, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a concealed weapon, and nine counts of grand larceny of a firearm.

22-year-old Wilbert Butler of Madison Heights is charged with burglary at night, felony property damage, possession of burglary tools, three counts of possession of a concealed weapon, three counts grand larceny of a firearm, and three counts of attempted grand larceny of a firearm.

Mugshots have not yet been released.