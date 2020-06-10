Two arrested in Danville connected to series of overdoses

Danville Police have arrested two men on drug charges in connection with a series of recent overdoses.

Police charged Matthew Trakas, 44, and Andreiu Barley, 25, with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Danville Police responded to six overdose cases within a 48-hour period this week. In each case, medical treatment was requred after people ingested what they thought was heroin. No deaths have been reported from this series of overdoses.

Danville Police say they learned about the overdoses as part of enhanced public safety reporting protocols that came from the opioid response team meetings. Investigators served two search warrants at houses in Danville and seized evidence of drug possession and distribution, leading to both men's arrests.

Police say this drug may be laced with fentanyl or similar substance, and ingesting it could be fatal.

Police say people struggling with drug addiction are encouraged to seek assistance through the Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services Board at 434-793-4922 or through private treatment options.

Anyone interested in receiving life-saving training can sign up to be trained on how to prevent an overdose and administer the drug naloxone by contacting Bonnie Trammel at btrammel@dpcs.org or 434-799-0456 ext. 3810.

Police also want to remind the community about safe reporting of overdoses. Virginia law enables a person to report an overdose without fear of criminal prosecution to receive treatment. Anyone with information on this or a similar case is asked to report it here or at 434-793-0000.