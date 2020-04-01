Two arrested in connection to Halifax County murder

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a March 29 murder.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office says Darrin Lamont Crawley, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Lucy Bouldin Cook, 28, was also arrested. Cook was charged with obstruction of justice.

Crawley was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax, where he will be held without bond.

