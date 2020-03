Roanoke Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Queen Anne Dr. SE for a well being check Sunday.

Inside the home, police found the bodies of a man and a woman.

No word on the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at (540)-344-8500.

