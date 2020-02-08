Two bodies found near crashed sedan in Halifax County

The Virginia State Police responded to what appeared as a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning and found two bodies on the ground in the Route 58 median.

According to a release, officials found a Nissan Maxima in the median within the Turbeville community near the bodies of a man and woman in what police are calling a "suspicious death investigation." Both victims' remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and an autopsy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is looking into the case.

State Police are working to identify the victims and notify the families.

Virginia State Police ask you call them at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone with any additional tips. Emails may be sent to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

