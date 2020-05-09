Two charged with murdering one, assaulting another after Tazewell Co. man's body found Wednesday night

Two men were arrested and charged after deputies found a man's body Wednesday night outside his home in the Tannersville area of Tazewell County.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the Thompson Valley area Wednesday night for an emergency assault call before receiving information about a different potential assault in the Tannersville area. Deputies found the body of Douglas French, 63, outside of his home with evidence of an assault or attack that lead to his death.

Combining the information processed from both crime scenes lead detectives to begin their search for Gabriel 'Goob' Peery, 38 of the Tannersville area, and John Austin Fields, 21 of Chilhowie who was staying in Tannersville.

The two men were arrested with the help of the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshal Service, Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Each of the two suspects have been charged with 2nd-Degree Murder. Peery was also charged with Malicious Wounding while Fields was charged with Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Charges are also pending for a female subject regarding her involvement in this case.

Peery knew both victims in these cases. Detectives are still working to link information and try to determine what led to the murder of one man, and malicious wounding of another.

This case remains open.

