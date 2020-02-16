Two dead following crash Sunday morning in Roanoke Co.

Two women died early Sunday morning after their car struck a tractor-trailer in the rear going southbound on I-81 in Roanoke County.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 4:30 a.m., a 2014 Chevy Traverse was driving at a high speed and lost control, hitting the truck around the 131 mile marker.

Belinda Chavez was driving the vehicle and was believed to be in her 30's. Melissa Ayala, 36, was the front seat passenger. Both died in the crash.

Four other people were also in the Chevy at the time of the crash. Two women and a 14-year-old girl were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. An infant was properly secured and did not get hurt.

The tractor-trailer's driver also was uninjured.

State Police's Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Inspection Team both assisted with the incident. According to State Police, the speed of the Chevy contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.