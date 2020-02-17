Two downtown Roanoke businesses opening second locations

Gypsy Palooza and Caribbica Soul are opening second locations next door to each other on Market Street.

Carribica Soul is opening a second location where Cancun Mexican Restaurant used to be, and Gypsy Palooza will have a second location where Eli's Provisions was.

"We had so many ideas and things we wanted to bring in and we were limited on space here," Katy Newberry, Gypsy Palooza Owner, said.

For a year now, Newberry has had the idea of opening a second store, even collecting items just in case.

"Thrifting, picking and creating things, and some of our other girls here that makes things, they were creating some really cool stuff, so we were sort of stockpiling, so we knew we wanted to open a shop, didn't know where it was going to be," she said.

That was until she found out the owners of Eli's Provisions were moving their store to Smith Mountain Lake. They chose to not resign their lease at the end of January.

This move made room for Newberry's second location, "Artsy June," which will specialize in home decor and art.

"Keeping it local, keeping the artists local, local artwork, local jewelry, local jams and cupcakes and coffee," Gypsy Palooza Employee Mary Beth Lee said.

Next door to where Arsty June will be, sits a closed Mexican restaurant. But Caribbica Soul is expanding and will have a second restaurant there soon.

"Just a lot more work but it's worth it because a lot of the customers need more space, they want more space where they can listen to music and feel like they are in the islands sometime," Arton Williams, Caribbica Soul Owner, said.

The new restaurant will serve Caribbean-style breakfast and dinners and will have live music on weekend nights. The owner plans to have a soft opening this weekend and open it officially next week.

Newberry says she hopes to open Artsy June this March.