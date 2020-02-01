Two firefighters, driver of car taken to hospital after crash in Pittsylvania County

Two firefighters and the driver of a Toyota Camry were taken to the hospital Friday night after the car hit a firetruck that was responding to an incident.

Gretna Fire and Rescue was in the area of 241 Crown Road for a report of smoke when a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by an 84-year-old man hit the firetruck head-on. The driver turned from Chaney Lane onto East Gretna Road, traveling east and crossed the center line before colliding with the emergency vehicle, according to a press release.

Two firefighters from Gretna Fire and Rescue were taken to the emergency room and later released. The driver was also taken to the emergency room and was later released. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Both the firetruck and Camry sustained extensive damage, and charges against the driver are pending.

The original call for smoke did not lead to any incident deemed an emergency.

