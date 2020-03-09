Two in Carroll Co. arrested; found with suspected drugs, weapons, cash

Two people were arrested in Carroll County Sunday after a traffic stop lead officials to find what they believed was meth.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, a white pickup truck driven by Barry Gray Oakley, of 335 Sid Hodge Ln., Mount Airy, N.C., was stopped in the 750 block of Epworth Road. The passenger in the truck at the time was Kimberly Marie Allen, of 675 Allred Mill Rd., Mount Airy, N.C.

Carroll County officials first found weapons with the pair, and proceeded to remove them from Allen and around the inside of the truck. At this time, they found what they believed to be methamphetamine and detained both Oakley and Allen.

Twenty grams of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and over $8,000 in cash was found in the truck. Police arrested both suspects and took them to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and before a magistrate where probable cause was given.

Oakley and Allen were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Barry Gray Oakley and Kimberly Marie Allen were both charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

