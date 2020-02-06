Two in custody after shooting; charged with child endangerment

Two people are in custody and one is hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Authorities received reports that a man had been shot at 359 Buffalo View Road and that the shooter was still on the scene. The call came in to Twin County 911 around 1 a.m.

Deputies and a Virginia State Trooper arrived at the home and found the victim lying on the porch with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Carroll Fire & Rescue arrived to treat the victim, Alvino Bautista, 35, who was taken to a hospital.

According to witness statements, investigators say, an altercation took place that led to multiple shots being fired from a handgun. It was determined by Sheriff's office personnel that a three-year-old child was present during the shooting.

The accused shooter is Dakota Bullion, 21, who was arrested for felony malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and felony child endangerment.

Brianna Floyd, 28, was also arrested for felony malicious wounding and felony child endangerment. Both are being held without bond.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department and Department of Social Services Child Protection Services will continue to investigate this case.

