Two in custody after shots reportedly fired at Lynchburg shopping center

Charges are pending against two people taken into custody after reports of shots being fired at a Lynchburg shopping center Friday.

Lynchburg Police say shortly after noon, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Plaza Shopping Center on Memorial Avenue. As a precaution, E.C. Glass High School and Centra College of Nursing administrators placed both schools on brief lockdown.

Police found the gun and detained two suspects, whose names have not been released.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt and no one else is being sought.

