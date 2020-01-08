Two killed in Danville car crash

Danville police have confirmed two people are dead following a car crash on South Main Street in Danville.

The crash happened in front of the S. Main Street Dollar General around 5:06 p.m.

According to the Danville police, the investigation revealed that a 2000 Nissan Altima pulled off of Updike Pl. and into the path of a 2014 GMC Sierra Pickup truck that was heading south on S. Main Street.

Both people in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of traffic are closed except for one southbound lane.

