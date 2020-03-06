Two levels of cars are on display at this weekend's MDA Car Show

This weekend, you can check out some cool cars all while supporting a good cause. It's the 40th Annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Car Show!

This 3-day event at the Berglund Center has two full floors of cars and vendors. There will also be a model car contest, silent auction, and local racing section.

The show is put on by the Roanoke Valley Charity Car Show Committee--a group of volunteers who work all year to put on this show.

"What's really exciting about the cars is that they're all custom, so it's not necessarily just classic but they are custom, and so there's a little something for everyone, and of course the best part of the car show is we get to raise money to help kids here and the surrounding areas," Monica Cole, Treasurer for the MDA Car Show, said.

Tickets are $12 and all proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The event runs tonight (Friday, March 6th) until 9 p.m., Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 8th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.