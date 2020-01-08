Two men arrested for Lynchburg crime spree

Two men were arrested in connection to a series of burglaries and larcenies in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, Tyler Bivins, 20, of Lynchburg and Wilbert Butler, 22, of Madison Heights for the following crimes:

- Burglary at Burger King on Memorial Ave. on Nov. 28

- Larceny at Walmart on Old Forest Road on Jan. 2

- Burglary at Honda Suzuki on Jan. 3

- Burglary at W&W Novelty on Jan. 7

These investigations are still ongoing.

