Two men arrested for Lynchburg crime spree

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Two men were arrested in connection to a series of burglaries and larcenies in Lynchburg.
According to the Lynchburg Police Department, Tyler Bivins, 20, of Lynchburg and Wilbert Butler, 22, of Madison Heights for the following crimes:
- Burglary at Burger King on Memorial Ave. on Nov. 28
- Larceny at Walmart on Old Forest Road on Jan. 2
- Burglary at Honda Suzuki on Jan. 3
- Burglary at W&W Novelty on Jan. 7
READ MORE: Two arrested for theft of guns from Lynchburg store
These investigations are still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.