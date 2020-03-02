Two minors missing in Campbell County after leaving school grounds through woods

Two minors are missing in Campbell County after last been seen on Monday at Campbell County Technical School.

Faith Nicole Klitzka, 16, and Baylen Drew Cordier, 17, left the school through a wooded area nearby headed east towards Rustburg on Colonial Highway, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Klitzka is a white girl that is about 5-foot-6 inches tall with brown hair and a thin build. Her jacket, pants, and shoes were all dark in color.

Cordier is a white boy that is about 5-foot-8 inches tall and 120 pounds. He also was wearing dark clothes, including a black jacket and blue jeans. He wears black glasses for visionary aid.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office asks you call them at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with any helpful tips or potential sightings.

