Two more local governments ask governor to delay reopening

Two Virginia localities are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to delay the reopening planned for Friday, saying it’s still too soon to ease restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Richmond and Accomack County, which is on the state’s Eastern Shore, have both requested that Northam delay a gradual reopening of some nonessential businesses.

The governor is easing some restricting in most of the state Friday, but has delayed reopening in Northern Virginia.

Northam did not immediately respond to the new requests for additional delays.