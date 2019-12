An accidental chimney fire in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Blvd. has left two Roanoke residents without a home for the time being.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon crews responded and found heavy smoke from the building. The people who lived in the property were outside working when they noticed the fire and called 911.

There were no injuries reported.

