Two people taken to hospital after woman crashes into Rich Creek Dollar General

Two people were injured after an 80-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the Rich Creek Dollar General (411 Old Virginia Ave.) Saturday.

According to the Rich Creek Police Department, officers responded about 11:50 a.m. for a crash into the store. Zenaida Calilung, age 80, of Narrows, was driving a 2015 Mercedes SUV and lost control of her vehicle.

Two customers, a woman in her 40s and a minor, were taken to a hospital with injuries. The driver refused treatment at the scene.

