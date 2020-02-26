Two potential Coronavirus cases reported in Virginia; none confirmed

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating two potential cases of Coronavirus, one in southwest Virginia and one in northern Virginia.

Six other potential cases statewide have already tested negative.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Click here for more information about Coronavirus.

