Two sought for Dollar General robbery in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General store in Collinsville Thursday night.

Investigators say two males walked into the market on Virginia Avenue, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerks. When they got money, they ran off.

The robbers were heavily clothed, and one of them had a mask and gloves on. The clerks and surveillance photos indicate both robbers are black and in their early 20s, 6’1” to 6’2” and thin.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information.

