Two-way pattern coming to downtown Lynchburg streets within 12 months

It's been debated for years and now Lynchburg crews are making firm plans to accommodate two-way traffic on several downtown streets.

Lynchburg City Council voted Tuesday night to change the way vehicles are driven on Main and Church Streets. For more than 50 years, those roads have been limited to one-way traffic.

Soon, drivers will be allowed to move in opposing directions on those streets.

"Two lanes of one-way traffic was essentially a car-dominant scenario," said project manager, Jim Talian. "We no longer want Main Street and Church Street to be in a car-dominant scenario. We're looking for a more pedestrian-friendly scenario."

City workers say they hope to have Main and Church streets converted to a two-way traffic pattern by next February.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.