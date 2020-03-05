US House, Senate pass $8B coronavirus emergency spending bill

An emergency spending package aiming to combat the coronavirus is headed to President Trump’s desk.

Thursday, the Senate passed the bill after the House voted in favor of it Wednesday.

The bill, supported by Virginia Democratic senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, delivers $8.3 billion to support vaccine development, virus testing, and the work being carried out by state and local health departments.

“These are the front lines in determining whether someone has coronavirus and then treating it, and informing the public about the status and implementing the community health measures necessary to protect us,” said Sen. Kaine.

This bill received bi-partisan support and President Trump is expected to sign it.

