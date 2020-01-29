US, Japan evacuate citizens from China as death toll in viral outbreak continues to rise

Countries, including the United States and Japan, began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000. China cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities to try to contain the outbreak.

People in Hong Kong are shopping for face masks amid concerns over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. (Source: CNN)

A U.S. plane carrying as many as 240 American evacuees from Wuhan landed Tuesday night in Anchorage, Alaska. The passengers will undergo health screenings by the state Department of Health and Social Services while the plane refuels, KTUU reports.

The plane’s final destination is March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California.

Health department officials say that if anyone was determined to be showing signs or symptoms of coronavirus before leaving Wuhan, they weren’t allowed to board the flight.

U.S. health officials insisted earlier Tuesday the virus’ risk to Americans is very low. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that worry about the virus should not impact Americans’ day-to-day lives.

So far there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign those patients have spread the illness to those around them. But as a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Wednesday the first cases of the new virus in the Mideast. The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, citing the Health and Prevention Ministry, did not offer a number of those afflicted by the virus, other than to say the cases came from “members of a family arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan.” It did not say where those infected were being treated.

Four people who arrived on a Japanese evacuation flight carrying 206 people have coughs and fevers and were getting further medical checks at a designated Tokyo hospital specializing in treating infectious diseases. It wasn’t immediately known if they were infected with the new type of coronavirus. Its symptoms are similar to the cold or flu and many other illnesses.

Japan’s government sent a chartered flight late Tuesday night to pick up the evacuees, most of whom resided close to the Wuhan seafood market linked to the first cases of the new virus that has infected thousands.

Japan has seven cases including what could be the first human-to-human infection in the country, a man in his 60s who worked as a tour bus driver and served two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan earlier this month.

British Airways said Wednesday it’s immediately suspending all of its flights to and from mainland China. The company said in a statement that “we apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.”

The airline usually operates daily flights from London’s Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing. It took the measure a day after Britain’s Foreign Office updated its travel advice on China, warning against “all but essential travel” to the mainland, not including Hong Kong and Macao.

Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air have also suspended all flights to China. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops because of the outbreak.

Australia and New Zealand will work together to evacuate their isolated and vulnerable citizens from the Hubei province. The countries have also ratcheted up their travel advice for China.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday could not say how many or how soon citizens would be flown out by Qantas. The departures would be arranged in consultation with China.

The citizens would be sent for 14 days to a quarantine center on Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean which has been used to hold asylum seekers and foreign criminals facing deportation.

Australian health officials say the Chinese women’s national soccer team is being quarantined in Brisbane city over concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus. Queensland state Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says 32 people — including players and staff — traveled through Wuhan a week ago.

The team will be kept in isolation in a Brisbane hotel until Wednesday next week. The group arrived in Brisbane on a flight from Shanghai on Tuesday before border officials placed them in isolation. They are travelling with a team doctor and none has shown symptoms.

Meanwhile, Australia has advised its citizens to reconsider their need to travel to China and not to travel to Hubei. New Zealand’s government advised people to avoid all non-essential travel to China due to the viral outbreak.

International sports events including qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics are being affected by the spread of the virus. The international ski federation on Wednesday canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for testing the mountain venue for alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A men’s downhill had been scheduled for Feb. 15 at Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.

Games in China next week in field hockey’s women’s Pro League have been postponed by the sport’s governing body. Olympic qualifying events scheduled in China in February in soccer, basketball and boxing have been moved elsewhere. China is also due to host the indoor athletics world championships in March in Nanjing.

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a rebound on Wall Street that reversed most losses from a sell-off the day before. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.8% after reopening Wednesday from Lunar New Year holidays, while other Chinese markets remained closed. Shares rose in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Mumbai.

The U.S. rally overnight snapped a two-day skid driven by fears that the spread of the coronavirus could snag global economic growth.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.