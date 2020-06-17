Advertisement

US Postal Service rolls out dog attack prevention program

(WDBJ)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
This week is National Dog Bite prevention week and the United States Postal Service has rolled out a program to help keep its mail carriers safe while on routes. A post office in one of our hometowns is one of the first to get it up and running.

"We have dog warning cards that are for vicious dogs."

You might think the last thing a mail carrier has to worry about is a dog, but Alberto Aybar, a Rural Carrier Assistant in Forest, says it's actually one of the top things they think about.

"Some dogs may seem friendly, but they'll attack the mail man, I don't know why," said Aybar.

Aybar has been at the Forest Post Office for three years and says in his time there, he's seen his fair share of dog-related incidents.

"I have a couple ankle biters on my route and I don't mind them, but we also have some German Shepards we've seen attack. We actually had an attack here but we took precautions after that happened," said Aybar.

One of those precautions is the new program where the post office sent notices to people on their routes with color coded stickers that determine if they have animals, whether they were inside or outside, and what their temperaments are.

"Red or orange means the dog is actually in the house and greenish yellow is there's a dog in the area, or the next house."

Aybar said as often as carriers change routes, this new program is really going to help them out and give them a peace of mind.

"I don't want to get bit - and I don't want my fellow co-workers to get bit."

