US-based pro sports leagues monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Professional sports leagues in North America are in touch with health officials and teams about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Washington state on Saturday reported the first COVID-19 death in the U.S.

The National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball say they are all consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in communication with their clubs about the situation.

Churchill Downs says it is talking to authorities and taking the time it has before the Kentucky Derby in early May to see how other events are hosted over the next several weeks.