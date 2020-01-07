US confirms Iran missiles targeting Iraq sites

The Pentagon is confirming that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles" at two targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran." He says the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases" at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Hoffman says the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments." Iranian state TV says the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral Tuesday prompted angry calls to avenge his death.