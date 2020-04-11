US coronavirus death toll briefly surpasses Italy to become highest in the world

UPDATE: Italy reports nearly 19,500 deaths after US briefly eclipses highest toll

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Associated Press, the United States now leads all countries in coronavirus patient deaths.

Italy had previously accumulated the highest total.

The Associated Press attributes these rankings to Johns Hopkins University, and details are still developing.

