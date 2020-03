Officials in the U.S. state of Washington have raised the death toll from the coronavirus to 16.

The Washington state Department of Health announced the two additional deaths on Saturday. They say the number of people diagnosed with the virus has risen to 102.

At least 10 of those who died had been linked to a nursing home in the Seattle area. The death toll in the U.S. now stands at 19.

Two people have died in Florida and one has died in California.