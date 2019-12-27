US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

Officials say a U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea.

Pyongyang has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” to the United States over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

A U.S. military official says the false alarm at Camp Casey near the border with North Korea was caused by human error and didn’t affect any operations.

The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly sent a news alert that said North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

