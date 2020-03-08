US sending military police to two border crossings

The U.S. government says it's sending 160 military police and engineers to two official border crossings to deal with asylum seekers in case a federal appeals court strikes down one of the Trump administration's key policies.

Senior Customs and Border Protections officials said Friday that active duty personnel will be in place at ports of entry in El Paso and San Diego this weekend.

The deployment is in response to crowds that gathered at an El Paso crossing last Friday after a federal appeals court temporarily struck down the program known as “Remain in Mexico," which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases wind through court in the U.S.