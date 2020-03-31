USA Softball appearance in Salem canceled due to coronavirus

The "Stand Beside Her Tour" that was sold-out at Kiwanis Park for June 25 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a release from the city, USA Softball canceled all originally scheduled stops on the 2020 tour.

“We are extremely disappointed that a sell-out crowd will not be able to witness these athletes in action this June, but deep down we understand the need to make this decision now,” said Salem Parks and Recreation Director, John Shaner. “If there is any possible way to get this game back in Salem next summer, we will do our best to make it happen.”

All tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded on the card they were purchased with. Tickets bought at the Salem Civic Center Box Office will be refunded once the Salem Civic Center reopens to the public.

