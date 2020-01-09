USDA invests $48 million in broadband for rural Virginia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Bette Brand announced the department has invested $48 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure for more than 22,600 rural homes in Virginia.

“High-speed broadband internet connectivity, or e-Connectivity, is essential to economic development, quality of life and overall prosperity in any community,” Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities deploying this essential infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

According to a news release from the department, the announcement is one of many in the first round of the USDA's ReConnect Pilot Program investments. This program provides loans and grant to help with the costs of construction, improvement or acquisition of facilities and equipment necessary for providing broadband service in eligible rural areas, according to the USDA.

The USDA says Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation Inc. will use a $48 million ReConnect Program loan to construct a fiber-to-the-premises network encompassing 1,847 square miles.

The service area is expected to reach 22,604 households, 19 educational facilities, eight critical community facilities and one health care center in Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, King and Queen, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties.

In addition to $600 million provided to the USDA by Congress, the department announced another $550 million in funding for 2020. The USDA is currently reviewing applications for the ReConnect program and plans to announce approved projects on a rolling basis.

