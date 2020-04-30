UVA Health COVID-19 drug trial yields encouraging results

Clinical testing of an anti-viral drug at UVA Health is yielding promising results for COVID-19 patients.

UVA and 68 other hospitals worldwide took part in a trial of remdesivir.

More than 1,000 patients received the trial drug or a placebo.

Patients with advanced cases of COVID-19 recovered 31 percent faster while on remdesivir compared to those who received placebo treatments.

“Remdesivir was able to shorten the time to recovery by four days. It’s a modest improvement, but it is an improvement and that means a lot for our patients and our providers," said Dr. Taison Bell with UVA Health.

UVA is participating in a second phase of this trial so it will still have remdesivir available for treatment.

The FDA can now investigate the drug and grant an emergency use authorization if it sees fit.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.