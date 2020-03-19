UVA Health limits visitors to its facilities

UVA Health has restricted visitors to its facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, March 20 the healthcare system will limit each patient to one designated visitor at UVA Medical Center, including the Emergency Department, UVA Outpatient Surgery Center and all UVA outpatient clinics.

Visitation will remain suspended at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital.

Visiting hours will be restricted to 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

UVA Health is also limiting it valet parking to only patients and visitors with a disabled parking placard or license plates.

