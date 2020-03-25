UVA Health offering COVID-19 testing to VA hospitals

UVA Health announced Wednesday it will now offer its newly-developed COVID-19 testing to hospitals throughout Virginia.

According to a release from UVA, the current testing platform allows for more than 100 tests to be done per day, and the health system has offered to administer up to 50 tests per day for Virginia hospitals on behalf of inpatients that meet the guidelines for testing.

As of March 24, UVA had given multiple tests for five additional hospitals in Virginia and one in North Carolina. Hospitals have already received further information on how to request testing.

UVA is the first in Virginia to create an in-house test, and is working to increase the number of tests; over the next two weeks, they hope to administer more than 500 per day.

“Our hope is that providing these tests will assist hospitals across the Commonwealth in caring for their patients and responding to this pandemic,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We also hope this will help to save protective personal equipment and other critical resources for Virginia’s public health needs.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, testing has been limited and results have taken days to come back. The turnaround for UVA's new test is less than 24 hours, and the goal in the coming weeks is to reduce that to two hours for UVA inpatients and 12 hours for outside hospitals.

As UVA Health expands its testing capacity they will make tests available for inpatients at Virginia hospitals, hospitals in nearby states as well as clinical providers and first responders who have symptoms, according to the release.