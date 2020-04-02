UVA Health participating in COVID-19 clinical drug trial

The University of Virginia Health System is participating in a worldwide clinical trial to test a possible medication for COVID-19.

UVA is one of more than 60 hospitals participating in this trial of remdesivir, a drug previously tested in Ebola patients.

Coronavirus patients with severe symptoms will be offered an opportunity to participate in this National Institutes of Health-sponsored trial.

Half will be given remdesivir and half will be given a placebo for up to ten days and data will be collected and studied.

“We will be following them to see how they do. This will give us really good data about whether remdesivir is effective for treating COVID-19 and if it is, then hopefully we can roll that out nationally and treat a lot more people,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson, UVA’s principal investigator for the trial.

440 patients worldwide are expected to participate in this study.

Once the study is completed, the FDA will review the results for potential approval.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.