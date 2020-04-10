UVA Health bans visitors to outpatient areas, emergency department

UVA Health announced Friday it will no longer allow visitors at its emergency department or outpatient clinics and procedural areas.

Beginning April 13, no visitors will be allowed in those areas, with some specific exceptions. These include:

-One designated visitor is permitted for pediatric patients

-Two designated visitors are permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients at the end of life in the emergency department

-One designated visitor at a time is permitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week for mothers in labor in the emergency department

Members of a patient’s care team may approve other exceptions to the visitation rules; however, all visitors must be screened before entering the hospital.

All visitors and patients will have their temperatures checked, in addition to being asked symptom screening questions.

UVA Health asks designated visitors to limit their movement within the outpatient area or emergency department. If a visitor needs to travel to another area, such as the cafeteria, they are asked to go and return immediately.

All previous restrictions on visitors to UVA Health inpatient units remain in effect.

