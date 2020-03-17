UVA cancels spring commencement ceremonies and all campus events; states additional policies about staying on-campus

The University of Virginia's spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from the university. A team is working to develop alternatives that will allow students and their families to be able to celebrate in the future.

A decrease in staff will result in a very limited number of students being able to remain within on-grounds housing. Students should treat this as being a last resort with no other option.

Anybody returning just to collect belongings has until Wednesday, March 18 at noon. Those unable to be back before then should not just continue back to campus regardless. The University asks you wait to hear their guidance around traveling back to the school residence buildings.

The Observatory Hill Dining Hall will be the only major dining option for those remaining on-campus other than specific means for members of UVA Health. Students are not able to eat in the dining hall and must take the food with them.

All events on the campus, regardless of size, are canceled until at least May 15. Small internal gatherings are ok, but should be carried out with social distancing when applicable.

The The University of Virginia is moving all its classes online, as the school continues monitoring activity connected with COVID-19/coronavirus. Online classes will begin Thursday, March 19.

The university is consulting with health experts at UVA Health, the Virginia Department of Health, the CDC and other partners.

Faculty and staff should be working remotely if they can. If you are faculty or staff and have any questions, please ask your manager to clarify a specific plan.

