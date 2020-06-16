UVA changing athletics logo design associated with slavery

The University of Virginia has announced it will make changes to its logos once more, after acknowledging part of the design is linked to slavery in the community.

UVA’s athletic department released changes to the V-Sabre and Cavalier Shield logos in April, but now two of the new marks have again been altered, to remove curves that were added to the handles.

At the time of the marks’ unveiling, UVA said “detail was added to the grip of the sabres that mimics the design of the serpentine walls found on grounds.”

Now, Athletics Director Carla Williams says, “After the release of our new logos on April 24, I was made aware of the negative connotation between the serpentine walls and slavery. I was not previously aware of the historical perspective indicating the original eight-foot-high walls were constructed to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved laborers from public view.”

Those original serpentine walls, which were built in the 1820s, were eventually removed to allow more space. New walls were constructed in the 1950s.

“Over the last few weeks, i have worked to better educate myself and that education will continue,” Williams said. “There was no intent to cause harm, but we did, and for that I apologize to those who bear the pain of slavery in our history. As such, we have redesigned the logos to remove that detail. All other aspects of the logos will remain the same.”

The athletics department is in the process of replacing the old logos.

UVA says fans who purchased apparel with the V-Sabre or Cavalier Shield logos between April 24 and June 14, and who are interested in an exchange, can contact the athletics department at athleticsmarketing@virginia.edu.

