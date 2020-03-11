UVA extending spring break, moving to online classes

The The University of Virginia is moving all its classes online, as the school continues monitoring activity connected with COVID-19/coronavirus.

The university is consulting with health experts at UVA Health, the Virginia Department of Health, the CDC and other partners.

Classes will not be held on campus again until at least April 5, and possibly through the end of the semester. Online classes will begin Thursday, March 19.

Students away on Spring Break are encouraged by the school to return home or to remain home if they are already there. Students on campus and in Charlottesville are encouraged to return home by this weekend.

Click here for information from the university.

Liberty University cancels school-sponsored travel abroad; Randolph stretches spring break

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.