UVA joins national trial to test potential COVID-19 medication

UVA Health announced Thursday it has joined a national clinical trial testing a potential COVID-19 medication.

The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been tested in patients with Ebola virus.

According to UVA, the drug has also shown promise in animal studies against Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which are caused by different types of coronavirus.

“Finding an effective treatment will be incredibly important in our battle against COVID-19,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I am pleased that UVA is a part of this valuable study.”

Hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 and significant symptoms can choose to participate in the trial.

Participants will be randomly assigned to receive either remdesivir or a placebo intravenously for up to 10 days. Neither the participant nor their doctor will know which of the two is being administered.

UVA Health says trial data from an estimated 440 participants will be analyzed halfway through the trial's enrollment period to determine if changes should be made. The trial may be stopped if there is no benefit seen from remdesivir, or it could be altered to add a new medication or therapy.

“Having scientifically sound information about the effectiveness of remdesivir will be helpful as we seek to provide the best care for patients,” said Patrick Jackson, MD, the principal investigator for the trial at UVA.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will fund the study, and the makers of remdesivir - Gilead Sciences Inc. - will supply the drug.

