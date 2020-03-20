UVA student among positive coronavirus cases in Charlottesville area

On March 19, the Thomas Jefferson Health District announced three additional cases of coronavirus in the Charlottesville area. The University of Virginia says one of those cases involves a student.

A note to the UVA community of Thursday read in part:

"Earlier today the Virginia Department of Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the Charlottesville area."

"One of those cases is a UVA student who lives off grounds in Albemarle County. The student, who is believed to have contracted the virus during recent international travel, is in isolation and receiving care following protocols from the Virginia Department of Health. We wish this student a speedy recovery during this difficult time."

The University also said they are working with the VDH to identify people who may have had contact with the individual.