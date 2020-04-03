UVA student activated by National Guard nearly forced to withdraw from school

One University of Virginia law student is doing more than just getting used to online classes: she’s also helping the Army National Guard’s relief efforts in New York City. However, when the university found out, it said she was in violation of academic policy and said she would have to withdraw from school.

Frannie Skardon, a “1-L” or first-year law student, is a member of the New York Army National Guard. When she informed the university that her unit had been activated, the school said she would have to withdraw, citing a portion of the law school’s academic policies prohibiting students from working during the school year, in order to keep them focused on their legal studies.

Skardon filed an appeal and authored a petition, asking UVA Law students and faculty for support.

“Because campus is closed, I am learning and engaging in the law school community in the same format as students scattered across the nation,” Skardon said in her petition. “I am tracking the rapid spread of the virus to support my unit’s mission, but I am also given at least six hours a day for law school."

The petition gained nearly 6,000 signatures. In an announcement Thursday, April 2, UVA Law’s Academic Review Committee reversed its decision and granted Skardon an exception to the policy. She will be allowed to continue her work with the National Guard, while also continuing classes online.

“I would like to thank every person who signed my petition, wrote a letter, or shared my story,” Skardon said in a follow-up statement. “I am very moved at the outpouring of support and cannot thank each one of you enough.”

In a statement, UVA Law apologized for any uncertainty the process may have caused. It said it is thankful for the service of men and women in uniform, and thrilled at the decision of the Academic Review Committee.

