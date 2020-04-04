UVA students moved from residence halls to make room for health care workers

About 300 students are still living on grounds at the University of Virginia. Now, many of them are being moved to different residence halls to help make room for health care workers who need a place to stay.

Students living in Bice House, Bond House or any of the Language Houses on grounds are set to be moved into the Lambeth or Copeley Apartments within the next five days.

The University of Virginia says it will pay all moving costs, but it’s also encouraging those who can to go home. The goal is to free up the residence halls for first responders and health system workers who may need to self-isolate or quarantine and can’t do so at home.

More than 90 UVA health care workers are already self-isolating after coming in contact with the virus, and experts expect those numbers to rise in the days and weeks to come.

A UVA spokesman says it’s possible even more students will be required to relocate in the coming weeks.

