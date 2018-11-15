Uber Eats to bring faster food delivery to Roanoke

Foodies can expect faster delivery as soon as Thursday after Uber Eats announced its expansion to Roanoke.

Uber Eats has already expanded to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, but can now be expected to deliver in the Roanoke area.

The expansion to the Roanoke area is part of Uber Eats goal to cover more than 70% of the U.S.

The Uber Eats app is free to download and allows customers to view a restaurant’s menu and order what they would like to have delivered to them.