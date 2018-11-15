Advertisement

Uber Eats to bring faster food delivery to Roanoke

(WJRT)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 15, 2018 at 9:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Foodies can expect faster delivery as soon as Thursday after Uber Eats announced its expansion to Roanoke.

Uber Eats has already expanded to Blacksburg and Christiansburg, but can now be expected to deliver in the Roanoke area.

The expansion to the Roanoke area is part of Uber Eats goal to cover more than 70% of the U.S.

The Uber Eats app is free to download and allows customers to view a restaurant’s menu and order what they would like to have delivered to them.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

Woodgrain, Inc. logo
100 new jobs headed to Grayson, Smyth counties with wood products expansions
Roanoke College Poll: Democrats lead GOP ahead of Virginia November election
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate jumps past 9% Friday
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko and Daniel Grimes share a laugh over Island Wheel's culinary creations...
Hometown Eats: Island Wheels in Alleghany and Roanoke valleys